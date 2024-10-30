Trump wins major lawsuit in crucial swing state

Former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee won a lawsuit Wednesday against Bucks County, Pennsylvania, extending early voting through November 1.

The lawsuit extending the voting deadline was filed this morning after voters expressed complaints about being turned away from voting applications due to the original deadline on Tuesday.

Due to the state's electoral significance, this legal victory may be particularly consequential with less than a week until the election.

"This is against the law," the Trump campaign said in a press release Wednesday. "This is voter suppression from the left. We will fight for every legal vote in Pennsylvania. Go vote, and stay in line!"

"Thank you to the court for making the right decision and for finding that Bucks County violated the Pennsylvania election code and providing the requested relief," James Blair, political director for the Trump campaign and the RNC, said in a post on X following the verdict.

Of the seven battleground states, Pennsylvania is the largest, boasting 19 electoral votes. Due to the state's electoral significance, this legal victory may be particularly consequential with less than a week until the election.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania responded to the allegations prior to the verdict on Wednesday, criticizing Trump's rhetoric and past concerns over election integrity.

"Republican and Democratic clerks of elections are doing their jobs here in Pennsylvania – and together with law enforcement, they’re making sure only eligible voters are able to register and vote," Shapiro said in a post on X. "Let's remember, in 2020, Donald Trump attacked our elections over and over. ... He's now trying to use the same playbook to stoke chaos, but hear me on this: we will again have a free and fair, safe and secure election — and the will of the people will be respected."

"We will keep fighting," Michael Whatley, chairman of the RNC, said in a post on X announcing the legal victory. "Go vote! Stay in line!"

