Ex-FBI agent who protected Hunter Biden improperly shared info from government email — including nude girlfriend pic: Report

A former agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation who was accused of shielding Hunter Biden also improperly shared information from his government email, according to emails released by Republican senators.

The emails show that Timothy Thibault divulged official documents and revealed sensitive information in the emails during his time working at the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The emails were sent to Melissa Morgan-Ransome, his reported romantic interest, from February to May 2022.

In April he allegedly sent a nude photograph of Morgan-Ransome to her email account as well as his own account at George Washington University.

The emails were revealed in a letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“The behavior outlined above illustrates toxic, disturbing, and unprofessional conduct that must have undoubtedly resulted in a very hostile working condition, which has no place in the FBI,” wrote Grassley, who called for an investigation.

Grassley called for other communication between Thibault and "Missy Morgan" to be released. The New York Post said social media posts indicated that she was a Florida fitness instructor at one time.

Thibault was accused by a whistleblower in 2020 of falsely portraying evidence in the Biden laptop case as "disinformation" in order to justify burying the case.

"Based on allegations, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation," said Grassley at the time.

Thibault resigned in Aug. 2022 after the accusations surfaced.

A New York Times report on Thibault from 2023 noted that he had been the lead investigator in separate cases against William J. Jefferson and Jesse L. Jackson Jr., both Democratic former U.S. congressmen who were convicted.

Thibault's attorney has previously released a statement about accusations of impropriety from Republicans.

“He firmly believes that any investigation will conclude that his supervision, leadership, and decision-making were not impacted by political bias or partisanship of any kind,” read the statement.

