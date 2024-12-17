Court shoots down California lawsuit against conservative city's voter ID law

A California Superior Court formally dismissed a lawsuit from the state government against Huntington Beach's voter ID law.

In March, voters approved Measure A, which required voters to show a valid ID before casting a vote in municipal elections. The law was immediately challenged in a filing by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber. They claimed that California state law "pre-empted" the law and that it disproportionately affected minorities.

'This is another black eye for the State of California, and a tremendous win for the City of Huntington Beach and election integrity.'

In November, a judge sided with the city, but Bonta indicated that they would likely appeal the decision.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns celebrated the city's victory on social media.

“Today, the Superior Court formally dismissed the State’s entire lawsuit attacking the City’s new local Voter ID law. While we anticipate that this fight is not over, for now, the Court has completely dismissed the State’s case. This is a big loss for the State of California and a major success for the City of Huntington Beach,” he wrote.

City attorney Michael Gates similarly praised the ruling.

"Today was another great day in Court, the judge got it right yet again," he said. "We are grateful the City rightfully prevailed. This is another black eye for the State of California, and a tremendous win for the City of Huntington Beach and election integrity."

Bonta has previously said the ruling did not decide on the merits of the case.

"We continue to believe that Huntington Beach’s voter ID policy clearly conflicts with state law, and will respond appropriately in court," read a statement from the attorney general.

The city has opposed other liberal policies pushed by the state, including mask and vaccine mandates and LGBTQ+ flags on city buildings.

Measure A passed with the support of 53.4% of voters while 46.6% voted against it. The law is scheduled to go into effect in 2026.

