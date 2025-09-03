'Hybrid era is over': Trump's effort to force federal workers back into the office is a giant success

President Donald Trump returned to the office on Jan. 20 and made immediately clear that he expected federal bureaucrats to follow suit.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office indicated in a recent study that as of June 2024, over 200,000 federal employees — 9% of the federal workforce — worked remotely. Gallup survey data indicates that in the fourth quarter of last year, 61% of federal employees were working in a flexible hybrid work model.

'That's what we've been looking to do for many, many decades, frankly.'

Trump noted in a day-one memo to the heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch that "as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis."

"We think a very substantial number of people will not show up to work, and therefore our government will get smaller and more efficient," the president later told reporters. "And that's what we've been looking to do for many, many decades, frankly."

Despite naysaying by academics, bureaucrats, and the liberal media, Trump's effort to get workers back has yielded serious results besides the voluntary exit of tens of thousands of bureaucrats.

According to a new Gallup survey of 542 federal employees in "remote-capable" jobs, 46% of federal employees are now working in the office — up from 17% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and double the national average.

The percentage of federal employees engaged in hybrid work arrangements is now 28%, down 33 points since Q4 2024. Twenty-six percent of federal employees are reportedly engaged in fully remote capacities, said the survey published on Tuesday.

"In Washington, the hybrid era is over," said Gallup's Ryan Pendell.

Blaze News has reached out to the Office of Personnel Management for comment.

The survey further indicated that unlike the federal government sector, across the board, on-site work has not rebounded among full-time, remote-capable American employees. In 2019, over 60% of workers were in the office full-time. Now, 21% of employees are working on-site full-time. Fifty-one percent are engaged in hybrid work.