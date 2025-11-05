'I am illegal': Leftist who made shocking confession wins mayoral race in Minnesota

A Minnesota state representative who once confessed to her own apparently unlawful entry into the United States won the St. Paul mayoral race on Tuesday.

Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL) secured an over-two-point victory over incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter (DFL). The election results were determined in the second ranked-choice voting round, with Her receiving fewer than 2,000 votes more than her opponent.

"My family came here as refugees," Her said during her victory speech on Tuesday evening. "Never in their wildest dreams would I be standing here today accepting the position of mayor. I want to thank Mayor Melvin Carter for his many years of service to our city. I started my political career working for him, and I will always be grateful for that opportunity."

On the state House floor in June, Her, who was born in Laos, made a startling confession while advocating for public health care for illegal immigrants. She claimed that her father, who worked at the U.S. consulate, brought her family to America by falsifying immigration paperwork.

Her's uncle had worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development and, because of that work, was immediately eligible to come to the U.S. at the end of the Vietnam War, she stated at the time.

Her's immediate family did not qualify for the same expedited process. However, Her's father claimed on federal documents that Her's maternal grandmother was his mother to circumvent their ineligibility, she explained to state lawmakers.

"My father, as the one processing the paperwork, put my grandmother down as his mother," Her stated.

"And so, I am illegal in this country," she continued. "My parents are illegal here in this country."

It was later revealed that Her's "uncle" was actually not a familial relative but a family friend. She claimed that her family would have been eligible to come to the U.S. anyway and that the falsified records only sped up the process.

Since immigrating to the U.S., Her has become a U.S. citizen.

