Minneapolis mayoral race enters second round of ranked-choice vote counting

Minneapolis is still counting votes in its ranked-choice mayoral race after no candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the first round.

Minneapolis residents cast their votes between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey (D), who is seeking a third term, and over a dozen other candidates. Voters were allowed to rank up to three candidates.

Frey held a 10-point lead over state Sen. Omar Fateh (D), considered his top challenger, in voters' first-choice results. Frey received approximately 61,000 votes, which accounted for only 42% of the total, not enough to declare him the winner.

The mayoral election will now proceed to a second round of counting to determine the winner. In each round, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their ballots are redistributed to the next-ranked candidates on voters' ballots. This process continues until one candidate secures a majority of the votes.

The Minneapolis mayoral races have gone to at least a second round of tabulations since 2013. Frey won after six rounds in 2017 and after two rounds in 2021.

State Sen. Omar Fateh, Rep. Ilhan Omar. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Fateh, a Muslim Somali American and progressive Democrat who has been compared to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, secured the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's endorsement in July, defeating Frey. However, that endorsement was rescinded a month later, citing "substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention's voting process."

Fateh was endorsed by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who hoped to boost his campaign by joining him on the campaign trail.

"I am really excited to have her support," Fateh said. "Minneapolis seems to be a tale of two cities: one for the wealthy and well-connected and one for everyone else."

Jacob Frey. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) endorsed Frey.

While it is still possible for Fateh to squeak out a victory over Frey, the current mayor holds a comfortable lead.

“Everybody, this city showed up once again. ... We got what appears to be near record turnout. And I’ll tell you what — it looks damn good for us,” Frey stated at an election night party.

