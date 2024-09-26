'I support him': Melania Trump glows as she discusses her husband, slams attacks from Dems, media, and would-be assassins

Former first lady Melania Trump sat down with Ainsley Earhardt of "Fox & Friends" at Trump Tower for her first sit-down interview in two years. During their conversation, Melania demonstrated unwavering support for her husband, former President Donald Trump, and castigated those who wish him harm.

Earhardt asked Melania several questions about Trump's political career, which began in 2015. Though she admitted that the office of first lady carries "extra responsibility," she appears eager to undertake it once again.

'Nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff.'

"I support him," she said about her husband's 2024 campaign. "I know how passionate he is to make America great again."

She argued that under the Trump administration, "the border was safer than ever before. We didn't have any wars. People were prospering. They had jobs. They could support their families."

She further noted that her husband brought "peace through strength" back to America. Then, under the "weak leadership" of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, American soldiers were once again "dying" because of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The record[] speaks for itself," Melania stated.

Though Melania flashed her trademark smile throughout the interview, her countenance grew more solemn as she discussed the multiple assassination plots against her husband.

"They were miracles, really," she said.

"I think something was watching over him. I think it's almost like [our] country really needs him."

Melania explained that within minutes of the Butler shooting, she tried desperately to call her husband and, when those attempts failed, to reach the Secret Service to hear news about Trump's condition.

"Nobody really knew yet because ... you see him on the floor, and you don't know, you don't know what really happened," she recalled.

"After that, I got the Secret Service on the phone, and they said that he's OK."

Melania praised the Secret Service agents, calling them "great" and "fantastic."

She grew visibly angry, however, when Earhardt pressed her about possible security failures. Melania responded by taking aim at members of the media and the Democratic Party for the vitriol they spew about Trump.

"Is it really shocking that all this egregious violence goes against my husband? ... We hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as a threat to democracy, calling him vile names.

"They're only fueling a toxic atmosphere and giving power [to] all of these people that ... want to do harm to him. This needs to stop."

Melania — who recently penned an eponymous memoir to correct the "misinformation and falsehoods" about her — also went into detail about the August 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, calling the experience of strangers rifling through her personal belongings remarkably "unpleasant."

"Nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff," she insisted.

Other aspects of their conversation were much more uplifting. Melania recollected the "energy" of the troops she and Trump surprised overseas at Christmas in 2018. She also made passing reference to her husband's infamous "strong tweets."

Finally, she demonstrated optimism about the upcoming election.

"He wants to make this country prosperous, safe for everybody. He wants to make [the] American dream possible again," she said.

"It's all in [the American] people's hands on November 5."

