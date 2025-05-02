Pro-Palestinian protester sought in investigation into flyers with personal information of ICE officers

The family of a pro-Palestinian protester says that their home was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who were investigating the posting of officers' personal information.

Annie Yang and YuZong Chang told KABC-TV that they were awakened by investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at their Irvine home in California on Thursday morning.

Drone video captured ICE agents entering the Irvine neighborhood on Thursday morning, and neighbors recorded video from their windows.

The couple said the officers were looking for their son, Michael Chang. His father told KABC that they were investigating posters that exposed personal details of ICE officers in public places in Los Angeles about three months prior.

"They say they traced back the IP," said Yang.

"They want to find out what's Michael's involvement in this," said Chang.

Drone video captured ICE agents entering the Irvine neighborhood on Thursday morning, and neighbors recorded video from their windows.

The couple said that officers did not find their son but instead took the family's router and hard drive as part of a criminal search warrant. Chang said that their family photos were stored on the confiscated hard drive.

"I asked the agent if they wanted to talk to him directly, because we have no clue. So we did, along with the agents, so the agent explained everything to him," Yang added.

The couple said that their son moved to New York in March. They added that he had been arrested over his participation in a pro-Palestinian protest at UC Irvine, but he served community service and had the charges dropped.

"That never happened to us before," said Chang about the raid.

"I feel like I was in a movie set or something. It was so unreal," said Yang.

ICE issued a brief statement confirming only that agents conducted a search.

"ICE agents, with assistance from U.S. Secret Service, executed a federal search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. We are unable to provide any additional information at this time," the statement read.

Scenes from the raid can be viewed on the news video report from KABC on its YouTube channel.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!