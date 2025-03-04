ICE raid leaks persist despite DHS identifying moles: Noem

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids continue to be sabotaged by leaks.



Last week, Noem declared that the DHS had identified some of the individuals who had reportedly spilled the planned operations to the public.

'We will not be deterred by leaks.'

So far, the leakers have undermined a raid in Aurora, Colorado, and an operation involving ICE in Los Angeles, California.

Noem previously stated that she had reason to believe the individuals responsible were with the FBI, calling the agency "corrupt."

She told Fox News' Sean Hannity last week, "I have found some leakers. We are continuing to get more. They will be fired. There will be consequences. And remember, when they leak information to the press in order to blow an op, they are putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy."

It was unclear whether the identified individuals were with the FBI.

Noem provided an update on Tuesday, applauding law enforcement officers for their work in a recent operation in Northern Virginia.

She wrote, "We will not be deterred by leaks. If you come to this country and break our laws, we will hunt you down."

"Successful enforcement operation this morning — getting MS-13 members, 18th Street gang members and perpetrators of sexual crimes off our streets," Noem added.

Over the weekend, the Migrant Insider published a report stating that ICE was planning raids on Monday and Tuesday in the area, noting that the agency had secured up to 100 warrants.

Pablo Manriquez, the news outlet's editor, wrote in a post on X, "Judicial warrants mean ICE can go into your homes, so plan accordingly."

Manriquez stated that the information was based on "multiple sources."

In a separate post, he wrote, "ICE has been spotted in Buchanan, Buckingham, Ft. Myers [sic], Ballston, Arlington, Rosslyn, Manases [sic], and on the Little River Turnpike — all in Northern Virginia."

Manriquez told Fox News Digital that he was "just breaking news" when asked whether he had hoped to prevent the raids.

"If people wanna send me a scoop, I'm here for it," he stated.

Manriquez rejected concerns about the leaked information leading to the harm of law enforcement agents.

He told Fox News Digital, "We break immigration news all the time. We follow this topic very closely and haven't seen any reports of ICE being harmed."

Despite the outlet sharing information with the public about the planned raids, Noem stated that the operation was successful.

"Northern Virginia is safer this morning after a successful operation getting criminal aliens and gang members off our streets. Thank you to our brave enforcement officers," Noem said.