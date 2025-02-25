‘They will be fired’: DHS has identified ICE raid leakers, Noem says

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated on Monday that the agency has identified some of the individuals who are suspected of sabotaging Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids by leaking information about the planned operations.



Earlier this month, border czar Tom Homan revealed that a leak undermined an ICE raid in Aurora, Colorado. ICE had targeted over 100 illegal aliens, mostly Tren de Aragua gang members, but agents nabbed only 30 — just one TDA member.

'President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message to illegal aliens.'

Noem echoed Homan’s claims, stating that she had reason to suspect that “corrupt” FBI agents had illegally shared the information about the planned raids.

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned that there would be consequences for anyone divulging such sensitive information “that jeopardizes the lives of our great men and women in law enforcement.”

Homan had noted earlier this month that Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove’s office believed it had identified the source of the leaks.

On Monday evening, Noem appeared to confirm the development.

She told Sean Hannity, “I have found some leakers. We are continuing to get more. They will be fired. There will be consequences. And remember, when they leak information to the press in order to blow an op, they are putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy.”

“I’m using polygraphs to go after and to really interview these folks because we are a national security agency. I have that tool I can use. Also looking at their emails, looking at their communications,” Noem continued. “It’s amazing how these bureaucrats who have an agenda to stop the work that we’re doing to bring safety to America, how they will sell each other down the river if it’s just to protect themselves. So don’t worry. I am doing everything to find these leakers and to get rid of them so that we can do our work and our law enforcement officers and agents can do it safely.”

She vowed to prosecute those who have broken the law by leaking the sensitive information.

Noem did not clarify whether the identified individuals were with the FBI.

On Saturday, Noem celebrated another Trump administration victory, announcing a 15-year low on border crossings. She reported that Customs and Border Protection encountered just 200 illegal aliens at the southern border on a single day.

The DHS stated, “President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message to illegal aliens: Do not come to our country. You will not be allowed in. And if you get in, we will hunt you down and deport you.”

“That message has been received. This weekend, we saw the single lowest apprehensions at the southern border in more than 15 years. This is yet another sign [that] President Trump’s commonsense immigration and border security policies are working,” the statement added.