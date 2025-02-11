Noem accuses 'corrupt' FBI of leaking ICE raid info

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem minced no words about her frustration with "corrupt" FBI agents who allegedly leaked information about a major Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid planned for the Los Angeles area.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that federal agencies had coordinated a "large-scale" raid in or around L.A. to be conducted sometime in February. As the basis for its report, the Times cited "an internal government document" and a federal law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

ICE was supposed to take the lead on this raid, while the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration would also play a role, the sources indicated.

"They needed more bodies," said the anonymous federal official, who also claimed that certain federal agents would be "resistant" to the immigration enforcement agenda of the Trump administration.

'[FBI] managers are taking efforts to resist the president's deportation order ... [and] openly referring to anyone who participates as "Nazis."'

Two days after the Times report was published, Noem retweeted it and publicly called out the FBI and other "crooked deep state agents" who she indicated may have leaked information about the upcoming raid.

"The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law," she wrote.

Former FBI Special Agent Steve Friend seemed to confirm to Blaze News Noem's characterization of the agency, claiming that deep-staters within the bureau are actively attempting to thwart President Donald Trump's efforts regarding illegal immigration.

One key means of doing so, Friend said, is by outing and isolating agents who support the Trump agenda.

I've been informed by multiple people in separate FBI offices that managers are taking efforts to resist the president's deportation order. They are permitting people to opt out of operations. They are openly referring to anyone who participates as "Nazis." And they are asking for volunteers — clearly indicating that anyone signing up to participate will self-identify as a conservative and will be subject to retaliation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi likewise slammed federal agents who would leak information about raids, thereby endangering law enforcement officers.

"If anyone leaks anything — people don't understand that jeopardizes the lives of our great men and women in law enforcement, and if you leaked it, we will find out who you are, and we will come after you," she said, according to Newsweek. "It's not going to stop our mission. It's not going to stop the president's mission to make America safe again."

Border czar Tom Homan has expressed misgivings about media ride-alongs on ICE raids after Tren de Aragua gang members in Aurora, Colorado, apparently received advance warning of an impending raid and were able to evade capture.

"It's obvious we can't be having all these different news outlets out there with us on various raids," Homan told Harris Faulkner of Fox News Thursday.

Homan also threatened to prosecute those caught leaking. "They may find themselves in a pair of handcuffs very soon," he explained.

"This is not a game. When we show up at these sites, this is a dangerous job for the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol and all the DOJ agencies."

In late January, Phil McGraw, better known to American TV audiences as Dr. Phil, joined ICE on a raid in Chicago. "It's a pretty high-risk mission we’re going on," McGraw said.

McGraw also stood up for the brave agents who participate in the raids and the importance of their "mission." "We’re talking about murderers, child traffickers, child rapists. We’re talking about bad actors, both in the countries they’ve come from and since they’ve been here in the United States," he continued.

"This truly is a targeted ICE mission, because they’re not sweeping neighborhoods like people are trying to imply," he said.

