ICE takes down alleged 'wanted terrorist' illegal alien trucker

Federal agents arrested an illegal alien truck driver who is wanted in his home country for allegedly belonging to a terrorist organization.

Akhror Bozorov, a 31-year-old from Uzbekistan, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday.

'This issue extends far beyond the trucking industry and represents a profound national security crisis.'

Bozorov reportedly entered the United States illegally in February 2023. The U.S. Border Patrol arrested him but later released him into the country.

Uzbekistan authorities issued an arrest warrant in 2022, claiming that Bozorov had distributed terrorist propaganda online that called for jihad. He also allegedly recruited others to join the movement.

On November 9, ICE agents arrested Bozorov in Kansas while he was working as a truck driver.

The DHS blamed Pennsylvania for issuing Bozorov a CDL after the Biden administration granted his work authorization in January 2024.

Akhror Bozorov. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

A photograph of Bozorov's license, shared by the DHS, showed that Pennsylvania issued him a non-domiciled CDL with REAL ID in July.

"Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver's license by Governor [Josh] Shapiro's Pennsylvania. This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America's highways," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

"Biden and [former DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country," McLaughlin continued. "President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats."

Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Shannon Everett with American Truckers United reacted to ICE's recent arrest.

"At American Truckers United, our longstanding concern has been that this issue extends far beyond the trucking industry and represents a profound national security crisis," Everett told Blaze News. "The driver in question is just one of several we have identified in possession of not only non-domicile commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) issued by rogue states, but also REAL IDs."

"These individuals have been found transporting critical assets, including U.S. Mail, U.S. defense shipments, and our nation's food supplies. This situation is untenable, and our administration must take immediate and decisive action to ban and revoke all non-domicile CDLs improperly issued to noncitizens over the past five years," Everett said.

“Pennsylvania issues both commercial and non-commercial driver’s licenses only to non-U.S. citizens who can provide documentation proving their lawful presence in the United States,” PennDOT told Blaze News. “When noncitizen applicants appear at a Driver License Center in Pennsylvania, PennDOT reviews immigration and naturalization documents, which are confirmed in real time against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) website before issuing any driver’s license. PennDOT is prohibited from publicly disclosing information about an individual’s driver record due to state and federal privacy laws.”

