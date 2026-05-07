VIDEO: Man shot and killed while trying to carjack Texas dad was an illegal alien, police say

The attempted carjacking of a family in Texas was perpetrated by a man not legally in the U.S., according to Garland Police.

Video shows 30-year-old Jose Ramirez calmly walking up to the white sedan on Sunday and beginning a struggle with a father in an attempt to steal his car, as Blaze News previously reported.

'You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind.'

Ramirez crashed his car into two vehicles and then tried to steal several other cars in a parking lot in Garland before spotting the family's sedan, according to police.

The father of the family got into an altercation with Ramirez, who was able to get into the driver's seat as some of the family members ran from the vehicle.

The father was able to shoot Ramirez from outside the car through the passenger's side. Ramirez was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police later identified the man as a Mexican national who was not a resident of Garland.

They also said the father was not likely to be charged because he appeared to shoot the man in self-defense.

A witness named Tatiana Starks pulled out her cell phone and was able to record Ramirez before he walked toward her on the way to the family's car.

Videos of the altercation were widely circulated online.

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"You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind," said Starks, who worked at a smoke shop near the incident. "I'm just glad that the man was able to protect himself and his family."

Police said the father who shot Ramirez cooperated with their investigation.

"It's just a blessing that the kids and the family walked away with no injuries," Starks added.

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