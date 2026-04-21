Democrat stunned to find criminal past of teen who allegedly carjacked her: 'Shocked me to my core'

A Democratic county court clerk is demanding accountability for a teenager who allegedly stuck a gun in her face and stole her car in Maryland.

Mahasin El Amin said she was on the phone in her white 2014 Lexus when a young man approached her on Thursday and then pulled a gun on her.

'I’m just so grateful — grateful to God — because I thought I was going to die.'

The man drove off with her car and left her fearing for her life.

"It’s the scariest thing that ever happened to me in my life," El Amin said in an interview Friday. "It was so quick — and all the thoughts like, 'I’m literally going to die.'"

El Amin is the elected clerk of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and is running for re-election. She is a Democrat.

A day after the alleged carjacking, police spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing the Lexus and trying to get away on foot. He was caught and identified as 18-year-old Kairee Hicks of Bowie.

El Amin said she was relieved when she heard of his arrest but was alarmed when she found out about his criminal past.

Police recovered a gun during Hicks' arrest that they said was connected to a previous shooting and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

"It shocked me to my core," said El Amin about the charges. "I’m just so grateful — grateful to God — because I thought I was going to die."

El Amin said the incident served to remind others to be vigilant in order to stay safe from violent crime.

"I’m glad that this guy, this dangerous guy, is off the streets," she added. "That’s one less person that we have to worry about. The county is safer because he’s off the streets."

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Despite this incident, carjacking crimes are dropping precipitously in the county. There have only been 18 carjacking reports so far in 2026, which represents an astounding 56% drop from the previous year. In 2023, there were 500 carjackings, according to a WJLA-TV report.

Hicks was denied bond and remains in custody.

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