Illegal alien gunned down 3 co-workers before apparently turning gun on himself

A Honduran national in the U.S. illegally reportedly murdered three of his co-workers in Texas over the weekend before committing suicide.

On Saturday morning, Jose David Hernandez Galo, 21, arrived at his place of employment, Mission Landscape Supplies in San Antonio, and open-fired on his colleagues, reports indicate. Police received a call around 7:45 a.m. about a shooting in progress.

'The Biden administration policies at the time did not consider Galo, or his family unit, a priority.'

While some people at the business managed to flee for safety when the shooting began, three people were tragically struck and killed: Karen Bautista, 24; Selvin Chacon, 48; and Sergio Chacon, 38. According to a GoFundMe, Selvin and Sergio were brothers.

All three victims were from Honduras, according to KENS. They were declared dead at the scene.

Hours later, Galo was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED: Deportations top 2 million under Trump — and most aren't by force

Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images (March 2024)

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus claimed that while a motive for the horrific incident remains unknown, the deadly shooting was not random, per KSAT.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a statement about Galo, claiming that he and his family entered the U.S. illegally from Honduras in April 2019, when Galo was still a minor. The family was arrested the same day and ordered to appear before an immigration judge, the agency claimed, according to KENS.

"This senseless tragedy could have been prevented. The family unit has not reported in to ICE since July 2022. The Biden administration policies at the time did not consider Galo, or his family unit, a priority," ICE stated.

Blaze News reached out to Mission Landscape Supplies for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!