Deportations top 2 million under Trump — and most aren't by force

Deportations and border security have been a crucial part of the second Trump administration, and nine months in, the government has started to release some results. Despite seemingly constant obstruction from Democrats, the administration has begun to deliver on its promises of mass deportations.

"The president is all about results, ... and what President Trump, Secretary Noem, and our law enforcement have been able to do in the past 270 days, despite the injunctions, despite the obstruction from sanctuary city politicians and these activist judges, is really nothing short of extraordinary," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a Fox News interview on Monday.

'While ICE actions targeting criminal illegal aliens have captured most of the attention, the phenomenon of large-scale self-deportation is probably even more significant.'

She went on to report that over 2 million illegal aliens have left the country since the beginning of Trump's term, citing an October 27 press release.

McLaughlin claimed in the press release that the majority of the deportations have been voluntary: "More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations."

Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images

According to a March 2025 study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there are an estimated 18.6 million illegal aliens in the United States.

"While ICE actions targeting criminal illegal aliens have captured most of the attention, the phenomenon of large-scale self-deportation is probably even more significant," Ira Mehlman, media director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform, told Blaze News.

Mehlman emphasized that illegal aliens are "rational" actors. If the perceived benefits of coming to the United States are unavailable to them because of their illegal status, they will likely leave voluntarily or not immigrate at all.

"If we ... make it difficult to enter, difficult to find employment or access benefits and services, and that there is a reasonable chance that you might be apprehended and removed, illegal aliens will make similarly rational decisions: Many fewer come here illegally, and many of those who are here decide that they should leave on their own," Melhman told Blaze News.

The government is also offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport, according to the press release.

Deterrence and shifting incentive structures for illegal immigrants have been key to turning the tide on the Biden border crisis, but more work needs to be done, as DHS admits.

"This is just the beginning. ... DHS, ICE, and CBP have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump's promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country," the DHS press release continued. "Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence: Migrants are now turning back before they even reach our borders."

"Migration through Panama's Darien Gap is down 99.99%," McLaughlin added, referring to the dangerous route connecting South and Central America that many immigrants use on their way to America.

In the interview, McLaughlin also added that 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will soon be hired to assist with immigration operations.

