The full extent of the Biden-Harris criminal alien invasion REVEALED

Data released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week revealed that there are over 13,000 noncitizens convicted of homicide and over 15,000 noncitizens convicted of sexual assault released in the U.S.

'This is madness. It is something no civilized, well-functioning society should tolerate.'

The alarming stats were released to Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas and include a national count of illegal immigrants with violent criminal convictions. The data said there were 7 million migrants on the non-detained docket, which are those who are going through deportation proceedings but have not yet been detained.

Of those who have not been detained, there are 425,431 convicted criminals.

There are also 222,141 with pending criminal charges, including 15,811 with sexual assault convictions and 1,845 with pending homicide charges.

"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket — 13,099 criminally convicted MURDER[ER]S!" Gonzales said in a statement. "Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities."

A statement from ICE blamed sanctuary city policies for keeping immigration enforcement officials from detaining dangerous illegal migrants.

"ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations," read the statement. "However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities."

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R) linked the alarming statistics directly to policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

"Under President Biden and his ‘border czar,’ Vice President Harris, DHS law enforcement has been directed to mass-release illegal aliens whom they know have criminal convictions or are facing charges for serious crimes — and these dangerous, destructive individuals are making their way into every city and state in this country," Green said to Fox News Digital.

"How many more Americans need to die or be victimized before this administration is forced to abide by the laws they swore to uphold? This is madness. It is something no civilized, well-functioning society should tolerate," he added.

The term noncitizens includes migrants who are in the U.S. legally but are not citizens and also those who are illegally in the U.S.

