Illegal alien pedophile allegedly 'physically assaulted' ICE agent during immigration operation: DHS

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent sustained serious injuries to his face on Monday during an immigration raid in Houston, the Department of Homeland Security reported on Thursday.

According to a DHS press release, Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, 33, was arrested during a Monday encounter with ICE agents in Houston.

During the encounter, Rodriguez is "alleged to have resisted arrest and physically assaulted an ICE officer with a metal coffee cup."

The ICE officer sustained severe burns and a "deep gash" to his face that required 13 stitches.

“This young officer’s life has forever been altered as a result of the continued hyper-politicization of routine law enforcement activities and spread of misinformation by the media, NGOs, and other groups opposed to immigration enforcement in this country,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford said in a statement.

"By focusing on our officers and spreading false propaganda about how we accomplish our mission, they are emboldening dangerous illegal aliens like this child predator to physically resist arrest. This insanity has to stop before anyone else gets hurt,” Bradford added.

Rodriguez, a Salvadoran national, has a long criminal record prior to his recent arrest and charges.

The Department of Homeland Security stated Rodriguez illegally entered the U.S. "at least three times" and faced deportation in 2013 and 2020.

In addition to the immigration offenses, Rodriguez, a "pedophile and criminal illegal alien," was convicted of sexually assaulting a child, child fondling, and "multiple" DUIs, according to the DHS.

"Anyone who lays a hand on our ICE officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the Department of Homeland Security wrote on X.

Now in custody, Rodriguez was referred for prosecution on charges of illegal re-entry and assaulting a federal officer.

