Illegal alien arrested for alleged child rape in Martha's Vineyard had just been released from prison

An illegal immigrant who is charged with child rape on the affluent island of Martha's Vineyard had just been released from prison for other violent crimes.

24-year-old Warley Neto of Brazil was arrested after being indicted for five counts of child rape and 5 counts of enticing a minor under 16 years old.

'Too often local jurisdictions refuse to honor immigration detainers and release dangerous offenders back into the community to reoffend.'

Neto had entered into the U.S. illegally in 2018 and was released with a notice to appear before an immigration judge, officials said.

Instead, he was arrested five years later for strangulation, assault and battery, and threat to commit a crime. He was convicted and sentenced to a year in prison on June 2023, but was released after only serving 90 days.

Months later, he was arrested for the child rape charges. Public details about the new charges are limited because of the age of the victim.

ICE officials said that local law enforcement officials were cooperating with their detainer request.

“Warley Neto allegedly repeatedly assaulted a Massachusetts child and represents a significant threat to the safety of our neighborhoods,” read a statement from ICE’s Boston field office director, Todd M. Lyons.

Martha's Vineyard is famous as the site where asylum-seekers were sent in 2022 by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pressure Democrats who ostensibly supported "sanctuary state" policies. It is unclear whether Neto was one of those people sent to the ritzy island.

“We are grateful for the cooperation of the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office for prioritizing public safety and allowing Neto’s safe transfer of custody to [Enforcement and Removal Operations]," Lyons continued. "Too often local jurisdictions refuse to honor immigration detainers and release dangerous offenders back into the community to reoffend. ERO Boston will continue to apprehend and remove the most egregious noncitizen offenders from New England.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!