Illegal alien with felony warrant now suspected of double murder

An illegal alien with an existing felony warrant is now wanted for his alleged connection to a double murder that occurred Friday morning in New York City, the New York Post reported.



Josue Ruben Silva, a 21-year-old Venezuelan national, has only been in the United States for approximately a year, a law enforcement source told the news outlet. Within that time, Silva has already been arrested by the New York Police Department on six occasions for a variety of alleged crimes, including moped heists and larceny.

‘Who says they can’t graduate from stealing sunglasses to a double murder?’

On Friday morning, outside a Bronx apartment building, two individuals were fatally shot. Sources told the Post that an altercation sparked when someone made a comment about a woman, 44, and her boyfriend, 36, confronted the passerby. After a brief dispute, the man left and entered the apartment building. He returned later with a group of friends who were carrying baseball bats, sources told the news outlet.

During the altercation, one of the friends began firing and struck the woman and her boyfriend. Both individuals were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities stated.

A 21-year-old female was also shot, but she did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Silva is now wanted for his alleged participation in the deadly shooting.

In early February, Silva was charged with petty larceny, the Post reported. Later that month, he was reportedly arrested for grand larceny and criminal possession of a loaded gun. He was placed on supervised release. A bench warrant was issued after he skipped out on the case, according to the news outlet.

In April, Silva was arrested yet again, this time for robbery. Sources told the Post that in early May, Silva was charged with possession of stolen property.

A law enforcement source told the Post, “We have no idea who they are, what they’ve done in their own countries, what the plan is for them now that they’re here.”

“Who says they can’t graduate from stealing sunglasses to a double murder?” the source questioned. “But maybe we’re gonna explain all that away too because somebody’s ‘a migrant.’”

“Empathy can’t excuse away a double murder. We have to get our hands around this problem or it’s going to get its hands around us,” the source added.

