Illegal alien with violent criminal history arrested for alleged child rape in Texas; jail records call him 'white'

The man described as "the #1 most wanted criminal illegal immigrant" in the state of Texas has been arrested, this time for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

About a month ago, Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, issued a list of Texas' top 10 "Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants" as part of a statewide initiative to curb illegal immigration. Barely a week later, Abbott could already claim a major victory after the suspect ranked highest on the list, 38-year-old Victor Hugo Chox Gonzalez, was apprehended in Forth Worth.

"Texas captures the #1 most wanted criminal illegal immigrant. He's now behind bars in Tarrant Co. We continue our search for the other most wanted," Abbott posted to X just a few days after Gonzalez's arrest.

The current accusations against Chox Gonzalez are horrific. Among other offenses, he has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact after warrants were issued to that effect last year.

Chox Gonzalez, a Mexican national in the U.S. illegally, remains in custody at Tarrant County Jail on a bond of nearly $150,000. Jail records list his race as "white."

This recent arrest is hardly Chox Gonzalez's first. In fact, in addition to multiple illegal border crossings, he has a history of criminal activity within the United States that dates back almost a decade.

In 2016, Chox Gonzalez was deported after a conviction on charges related to assault of a family member resulting in injury and driving under the influence. A child under the age of 15 was also a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the DUI, though whether the child was the injured party is unclear. He has been previously charged with child cruelty causing possible injury or death

In 2021, he was back in Tarrant County, Texas, and charged with assault once again, as well as failing to properly identify himself. Chox Gonzalez has a string of known aliases, including Victor Coronado Gonzalez, Arturo Sanchez, and Felix Lopez.

The Texas Department of Safety also provided several mug shots of Chox Gonzalez taken for different arrests:

Screenshot of Texas DPS press release

When Chox Gonzalez is next to appear in court and whether he has an attorney are unclear. Gov. Abbott did not respond to Newsweek's request for comment.

