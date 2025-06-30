The Dukes of Pennsylvania Avenue? Viral ‘General Lee’ stunt driver wants to ‘Jump for Trump’

Raymond Kohn is “just a good ol' boy, never meanin' no harm." After going viral for jumping the “General Lee” over a fountain in Kentucky over the weekend, the stunt driver told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that he wants his next jump to be one to remember.

According to the NY Post, Kohn has completed 30 jumps in replicas of the famous car from "The Dukes of Hazzard” TV show, the most recent being his jump over a fountain blasting dyed blue water in downtown Somerset, Kentucky. The jump was the highlight of a weekend festival.

‘It’s gonna be huge.’

Clips of that jump went viral on social media over the weekend and caught the attention of people from all walks of life.

Kohn’s jumps have taken him all over the United States, including Detroit, Mich.; Bristol, Tenn.; and more. Now, he wants to up the ante and blow all those jumps away with an epic jump in the nation’s capital. On Monday morning, he used his newfound fame to pitch Glenn Beck on his epic idea.

Beck began the interview with Kohn by playing a clip of the jump in Kentucky, and the two discussed what happened over the weekend. After Beck told Kohn, “I’ve got to put an event together, just because I want to invite you to jump the ‘General Lee’ over something,” Kohn seized the opening to outline his plan.

“Glenn, we want to build an ‘American Patriot General Lee,’” Kohn explained. “And we want to put, like, '47-45' on the doors, put a big old American flag on the roof, and we’re gonna call it the ‘Jump for Trump 2025.’”

Where would this jump take place?

Kohn continued, “We want to jump in front of the White House. That’s what we want to do.”

Beck, clearly amused by the suggestion, said, “That’s fantastic. I’ll bring it up to him. If there’s any president that will do it, it’ll be him.”

Kohn replied, “It’s gonna be huge.”

Beck then relayed a story President Trump told him about the big flagpole recently placed on the White House grounds. Though Trump initially worried that the idea would involve too much red tape, he was soon pleased to learn that he, as president, would be the one to approve installation of the pole.

That story convinced Beck that Trump would be willing to build a stunt jump as well.

Beck then said, “I bet he could build that jump,” referring to Trump and the proposed White House stunt.

When it comes to logistics, Kohn said it wouldn’t be hard, telling Beck, “We could build a car in two weeks. My team could build a ‘Great American’ [car].”

Time will tell if Kohn’s plan becomes an all-American reality.

