Illegal border crossings drop right after Trump becomes president

The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, as it was known to be for the past four years, is no more. The number of illegal border crossings dropped significantly after Donald Trump officially became president this week.

The number of illegal immigrant encounters Border Patrol had on Wednesday was under 1,000, NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley revealed, citing sources. That is a stark contrast to the number of daily illegal crossings that occurred under the Biden-Harris administration, which reached up to 14,000 people per day at its height.

Bradley's sources in the Department of Homeland Security called it "the Trump effect."

CNN likewise reported that the trend of illegal crossings dropped down to 1,100 per day leading up to Trump's inauguration. CNN described the border as now being "sealed off."

The Trump administration is taking advantage of the downturn in traffic to fortify the border while waiting for the final steps to complete construction of the border wall. An additional 1,500 active-duty troops are being sent to help Border Patrol and Customs officers. Military aircraft are also being sent to U.S. border cities to expand capacity for deportation flights.

As promised, the Trump administration's actions go beyond just the southern border. During Trump's first full day in office, border czar Tom Homan said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested over 300 criminal aliens across the country. Homan promised that it is just the start.

"And just yesterday, in the last 24 hours, ICE arrested over 308 serious criminals. Some of them were murderers. Some of them were rapists. Some of them raped a child. Some were a sexual assault of a child. So ICE is doing their job, and they’re prioritizing just as the president said they would. So ICE is performing excellent right now out in the field. And they’re going to continue every day," he explained Wednesday.

Homan has made it clear that while the U.S. will first target public safety threats, if officers find anyone else who is in the country illegally alongside them, those individuals will be going back to their country of origin as well.

