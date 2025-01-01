Illegal immigrant arrested after shooting off his own finger in botched attempted murder

An illegal immigrant from Honduras was arrested in Haines City, Florida, on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and instead accidentally shot off his own finger.

According to WFLA-TV, the attack occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that the suspect, Jervin Omar Mendieta Romero, had been going through a "difficult separation" from his girlfriend of 20 years, who apparently broke up with him around four months ago. Police say that since the breakup, Romero had been sending his ex a series of increasingly violent and threatening text messages, including at least one in which he included a picture of himself holding a firearm.

Romero reportedly drove to his girlfriend's house on Sunday, demanding entry. When his ex and her new boyfriend refused to admit him, Romero removed a screen window from the rear of the house and entered the house forcibly, whereupon he confronted the new boyfriend angrily and opened fire, hitting him in the hand, chest, shoulder, and head. According to police, the new boyfriend miraculously survived, but Romero somehow "blasted off" his own ring finger during the fusillade, whereupon he dropped the gun and fled from the scene on foot.

According to WFLA, police found Romero after a "multi-agency search" that involved Haines City Police Department, Lake Alfred Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He was reportedly found by a Polk County K-9 while hiding in the trees some miles from the scene of the crime.

WFLA also reported that Romero was not legally permitted to be in the country, and it is presently unclear how long he has been living in the United States. Police were reportedly involved in another trespassing incident earlier in 2024 involving Romero and his ex-girlfriend, but for reasons that are not clear, Romero was not deported following that incident.

Romero has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, burglary with assault and battery, and numerous other crimes in connection with the incident.