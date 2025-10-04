DHS releases astounding criminal history of Ian Roberts, former Des Moines school superintendent

The controversy over a migrant who allegedly lied his way into a very high-paying, cushy job at the Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa is growing by the minute.

On Friday the Department of Homeland Security released a detailed list of the criminal offenses allegedly committed by Ian Roberts, the man arrested by federal officials on Sept. 28.

ICE said Roberts was a migrant from Guyana, was present in the US. illegally, and had committed numerous other offenses during that time.

“He should never have been serving in a role overseeing children in Iowa’s largest school district,” read a statement from the press release.

Roberts tried to speed away when he was confronted by ICE, but he was later apprehended with the help of the Iowa State Patrol.

"At the time of arrest, a loaded handgun, hunting knife, and $3,000 cash were found in his vehicle. On Oct. 2, he was charged with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms," read the statement from ICE.

Many on the left initially defended Roberts, and one official even called for "radical empathy" to protect him from the consequences of his actions, but those voices have quieted after more evidence surfaced.

ICE said Roberts was a migrant from Guyana, was present in the U.S. illegally, and had committed numerous other offenses during that time.

Some of the greater hits included:

July 1996: Charges related to criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Nov. 1998: One charge for third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in Queens, New York, that was later dismissed.

Nov. 2012: Convicted for for reckless driving, unsafe operation, and speeding in Maryland.

Feb. 2020: Charges related to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Jan. 2022: Conviction of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in Pennsylvania.

Sept. 2025: Arrested by ICE officers.

Oct. 2025: Criminal charge of being an illegal alien in possession of firearms.

In addition, Roberts' lengthy history of interactions about his immigration status was released.

1994: He entered on a non-immigration visa and departed, but returned before his first arrest.

1999: He entered through San Francisco on a student visa and departed.

2000: ICE approved a work authorization request for Roberts.

2001: His green card request was rejected. He applied three more times though 2018 and was rejected each time.

2020: He was given a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

2024: He was ordered in absentia to be removed by a Texas judge.

April 2025: An immigration judge ruled against reopening his case.

Sept. 2025: He was arrested by ICE officials.

ICE said he was in custody of the U.S. Marshals and would be prosecuted for his most recent crimes.

RELATED: Online outrage erupts over video of illegal alien's arrest in DC — then the horrific charges against him are revealed

The school officials involved in approving Roberts' hiring are now under intense scrutiny and suspicion since discovering that Roberts lied about having a doctorate and other credentials.

On Tuesday a small group of students protested for Roberts' release at the Iowa Capitol. Some held signs reading, "Radical Empathy."

"I don’t think anyone really cares about the fact he’s illegal," said a 17-year-old who helped organize the protest. "We’re just sad about the fact that an extremely nice man that supported us heavily and really strongly is now taken away from us."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!