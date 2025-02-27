'He is the epitome of evil': Illegal immigrant allegedly murders two elderly gay men after escaping ICE deportation order

An illegal alien has been charged in the murders of two elderly gay men after he escaped authorities who were trying to deport him for burglary.

Twenty-five-year-old Zsolt Zsolyomi allegedly confessed to the separate murders of two disabled males and has been charged with second-degree murder in each case.

'Had he not been caught, he would’ve done this again and again and again.'

Zsolyomi's alleged crime spree began when he overstayed his visa and then was arrested for robbery in 2024. He told police his name was "Thomas Kray" at the time and was released from custody in July.

A deportation order was issued for the man after Immigration and Customs Enforcement realized he had overstayed his visa by more than two years. He was arrested in September and released with an ankle bracelet through the Alternatives Detention Program. He was apparently able to disable the ankle bracelet and elude authorities.

Then in November, police found 66-year-old Carlos Alonso Villaquiran face down in the water of his bathtub of his Miami Beach apartment. The amputee had died of strangulation, and surveillance cameras captured the image of a man who had entered into the apartment a day earlier.

Police found intimate texts on his phone to a man named "Thomas." Later texts then showed Villaquiran accused the man of stealing his property and threatened to go to police.

Villaquiran's car was missing from the home and was later found crashed and abandoned, but police were unable to obtain fingerprints from the vehicle.

Then in January, Miami police found 71-year-old Fernandez de Velasco dead in a car that had been crashed in the Little Havana neighborhood, but he had not died because of the crash. De Velasco was found with both seatbelts wound tightly around his neck and with traumatic injuries.

This time, police were able to obtain fingerprints from that vehicle and matched them to Zsolyomi. Police connected the two murder cases because they were so similar.

The man was arrested on Feb. 19 in downtown Miami, and police said he confessed to both murders.

"This fella is a really bad guy," said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones in a statement on social media. "He is the epitome of evil. He hunts his prey. He’s patient with his prey, and then he kills them. There’s no doubt in my mind, had he not been caught, he would’ve done this again and again and again."

Zsolyomi is originally from Hungary.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!