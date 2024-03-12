'It's not happening': High school backs down after student refuses to remove American flag from his truck

School officials in Southeastern Indiana apologized to parents after a student was asked not to fly an American flag from the back of his truck on school grounds.

Cameron Blasek was asked by school staff at East Central High School to remove the flag from his truck. The school district later explained that the concern was due to the idea that should one flag be flown, all other flag types would be allowed.

This was not explained to Blasek when he was approached by a vice principal and counselor.

"'Hey, Cameron, you got to remove the flag from the back of your truck.' I said, 'It's not happening,'" Blasek told local outlet the 765. "I told them it would be there all day today and first thing in the morning tomorrow, too. Then they said if you don't take it down, you are getting written up for insubordination. Then they said we could go to the office and talk about it more if I would like."

Later in the same day, Blasek was called to the office to discuss the situation again. He showed school officials that he was following both laws related to the flag and the school's code of conduct.

"I read through the Central 2023/2024 handbook, and the word 'flag' wasn't even mentioned in the parking lot or driving section. The only section it's mentioned in is the flag twirling section," the teenager told WCPO 9.

After the boy told his parents, his father appeared to make a lengthy post on Facebook regarding the incident.

"In my opinion, if you are offended by the American flag, then leave the United States of America! If this was any other flag, would something have been said?" the father asked. "I don't know, but we can not be offended by Freedom of Speech, and why does someone in the position that a high school principal is in think it is okay [to] take away our freedom of speech? We stand by our son."



The father also claimed that the school intended to change its rules regarding flags the following school year.

"[My son] was also told it will be in the student handbook next year that students cannot fly the American flag."

The day following Blasek's meeting with his educators, nearly two dozen other students showed up with flags attached to their cars. Blasek was called to the principal's office nonetheless.

"[Principal] Black told me the school has a right to request that I remove the flag," Blasek said. "I pretty much told him, well, you are just asking me to, but I don't have to."

The principal reportedly told the child it was okay to fly the flag for the remainder of the year, seemingly confirming what the boy's father had claimed about upcoming rule changes.

A subsequent letter was sent to parents by the principal that expressed that the school encourages "expressions of patriotism and pride in our nation among our students and staff."

"After careful consideration and in recognition of the importance of the U.S. flag as a symbol of unity and national identity, I am pleased to inform you that we are allowing the display of the U.S. Flag by students in the East Central parking lot. I understand the significance of this symbol and the pride it instills in our students, teachers, and the entire school community. I share this pride," Principal Tom Black wrote.

Superintendent Andrew Jackson justified the school's actions by stating that the administration "was under the misunderstanding that if we allow students to display the U.S. flag in the parking lot, then we must allow them to display all other flags as well."

"They were concerned that we would be required to allow flags that are controversial or even offensive," Jackson added.

Blasek cited national pride as the reason that he flies the flag proudly.

"Men and women fought and lost their lives for me and others to have the right to fly that flag in our front yard and our trucks. I respect and appreciate those heroes for that. I also believe it's one of my rights as an American to fly that flag, as it says in my First Amendment right," Blasek concluded.



The teen added that he is contemplating joining the military following high school.

