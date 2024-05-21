Woman admits to lying about sexual assault and putting innocent man in jail for a month, Pennsylvania police say

A woman is facing multiple charges after she admitted to lying about a sexual assault that landed an innocent man in jail for a month, according to Pennsylvania police.

20-year-old Anjela Borisova Urumova of Bristol Township told police that she had been attacked on April 16 at the parking lot of Redner's grocery store in Middletown Township.

Urumova said a man had grabbed her from behind, punched her in the face, and dragged her to his truck while pulling her pants down before she was able to get away from him, according to a release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office at the time.

Middletown Township Police used the description of the truck to track down 41-year-old Daniel Pierson, who matched the description Urumova gave. A relative of Pierson's also owned a truck that matched the description Urumova gave.

"Pierson is known to police to be a methamphetamine user," said the district attorney's office at the time.

He was arrested fewer than 24 hours after the report and prosecutors filed a slew of charges against him including criminal attempt to commit rape by forcible compulsion. Pierson was given a bond of under $1 million and booked into the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

The truth comes out

A month later after police began poking holes in her story, Urumova allegedly admitted that she had lied about the attack.

Police said that the data obtained from her cellphone and video from surveillance cameras at the store contradicted her claims.

When police confronted Urumova about the inconsistencies on Friday, she admitted that she made up the story according to new charging documents filed Monday.

All of the charges against Pierson were dropped, and he was released from jail on Friday.

She also admitted to lying about an injury she had received and falsely blamed on Pierson.

"Her grandmother, who Urumova claimed suffered from dementia, did not recognize her as she entered the house and threw a plastic object at her, striking her in the lip. This incident allegedly caused the laceration to her lip that she later blamed on Pierson," the criminal complaint stated.

When asked why she lied about the incident, Urumova allegedly said that she thought Pierson was "creepy" when she had previously seen him in the parking lot of her previous employer. She also claimed that she had been planning to come clean sometime before the matter went to court.

She was charged with two counts of false reports and three counts of unsworn falsification to authorities, in addition to other charges.

Pierson spent 31 days in jail.



