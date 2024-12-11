The enemy from within: Mark Levin BLASTS Palestine supporters marching through Jewish neighborhood

All across the United States, pro-Palestinian protesters are continuing to organize marches to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, who they think are being victimized by the Israelis.

Some of these marches are taking place in Jewish neighborhoods with the intent of terrorizing innocent Jewish Americans.

Mark Levin plays a clip of one such march, during which the protesters were claiming that the streets belonged to them.

Although the footage is recent, it’s reminiscent of “Skokie, when the Nazis marched through a Jewish neighborhood in Chicago” in 1977, says Levin.

“Our nation's being populated with terrorist-supporting thugs like this. Our universities are graduating them, and they're being funded by foreign sources,” he says, calling it “the enemy within.”

“My great fear is that domestic terrorism will be on the rise,” Levin confesses, pointing to the “open border,” “the immigration policies of this current administration, and this homegrown crap” as the gasoline fueling the fire.

To see the harrowing footage of the march and hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.