Cristobal Basaure Araya/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
The enemy from within: Mark Levin BLASTS Palestine supporters marching through Jewish neighborhood
December 11, 2024
All across the United States, pro-Palestinian protesters are continuing to organize marches to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, who they think are being victimized by the Israelis.
Some of these marches are taking place in Jewish neighborhoods with the intent of terrorizing innocent Jewish Americans.
Mark Levin plays a clip of one such march, during which the protesters were claiming that the streets belonged to them.
Although the footage is recent, it’s reminiscent of “Skokie, when the Nazis marched through a Jewish neighborhood in Chicago” in 1977, says Levin.
“Our nation's being populated with terrorist-supporting thugs like this. Our universities are graduating them, and they're being funded by foreign sources,” he says, calling it “the enemy within.”
“My great fear is that domestic terrorism will be on the rise,” Levin confesses, pointing to the “open border,” “the immigration policies of this current administration, and this homegrown crap” as the gasoline fueling the fire.
To see the harrowing footage of the march and hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.
Want more from Mark Levin?
To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.