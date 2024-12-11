Manchin and Sinema obliterate Democrats' scheme to seize nomination from Trump

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of Kentucky and Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona sank the Democrats' scheme to seize control of a nomination from President-elect Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York intended to extend the tenure of Democrat Lauren McFerran at the National Labor Relations Board through 2026, but Sinema and Manchin voted against the effort Wednesday.

'It is deeply disappointing, a direct attack on working people, and incredibly troubling ...'

Union advocates excoriated the pair for handing the nomination over to President-elect Donald Trump.

"This means the Democrats will not secure control of the national labor regulator through 2026. These two Senators effectively handed Trump control of the board when his term begins," read a statement from the More Perfect Union group.

“It is deeply disappointing, a direct attack on working people, and incredibly troubling that this highly qualified nominee — with a proven track record of protecting worker rights — did not have the votes," said Schumer after the vote.

"Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are disgraceful. Sided with corporate bosses yet again, doing even more damage to workers' fundamental freedom to organize. A total betrayal of working people. Full stop," responded Steve Smith of the AFL-CIO union.

Both Manchin and Sinema have undermined efforts by Democrats to push extremist polices in the Senate and earned the bilious ire of Democrats everywhere. The criticism led Sinema to leave the Democratic Party and declare herself an independent in 2022.

Neither Manchin or Sinema are returning to the Senate after refusing so seek re-election. Sinema's seat will be filled by Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, while Manchin's seat flipped from Democratic control to Republican control.

