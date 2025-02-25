Insane brawl in Atlanta airport caught on video — and clip goes viral. No reported arrests.

A brawl inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was caught on video — and clip has gone viral.

You can view cellphone videos of the violence here and here; a news station report also used video of the melee. While the clips appear to show about 10 young people, mostly males, trading kicks, punches, and shoves, a couple of females got involved as well, with one standing atop a row of chairs and delivering kicks.

'Why behave this way?'

As of Monday afternoon, the longest of the two X clips has garnered 2.4 million views since it was posted three days before.

WAGA-TV reported that the violence took place Wednesday at what appeared to be a Spirit Airlines boarding gate.

Atlanta police told WAGA they responded to reports of a large disturbance at the airport, but the combatants dispersed by the time they got to the gate. The station added that it's not clear what prompted the fight or if any of those involved are facing consequences.

WAGA said it reached out to a spokesperson for the airport as well as for Spirit Airlines but was still waiting to hear back from both.

TMZ said it has "seen a few fights" at the Atlanta airport, "but this is by far the largest one to date."

A male who either was recording video of the brawl or standing next to a cellphone camera operator is heard saying, “All I know is that if y’all touch me, I’m knocking the s**t outta of everybody. ... Embarrassing."

Other observers on X were equally disgusted.

One commenter suggested a "lifetime no-fly list on all airlines" punishment for brawl participants.

"Why behave this way?" another X user wondered.

Another commenter asked , "How are there so many TSA agents at airports yet response time to stuff like this is embarrassingly slow ... @DOGE @elonmusk please can we audit TSA next? No one knows how they work, they wield too much power, and they tend to be largely unprofessional."

