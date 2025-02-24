'Inseminated person': Wisconsin Gov. Evers tries to erase mothers with gender-neutral language overhaul

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) backed a budget recommendation that would have replaced the word "mother" with "inseminated person."



On Tuesday, the state Senate's Joint Committee on Finance introduced a bill that contained Evers' budget recommendations for the 2025 through 2027 fiscal period.

'This is beyond parody.'

It directed a gender-neutral overhaul of several terms, including changing "wife" and "husband" to "spouse," "father" to "parent," and "mother" to "inseminated person" or "parent who gave birth to the child."

The changes were introduced on page 1,766 of a more than 1,900-page bill.

Elon Musk called Evers' proposed law "messed up."

Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines stated that the language changes were "ridiculously offensive" to women.

WISN-TV radio host Dan O'Donnell responded, "This is beyond parody."

The Republican Governors Association's executive director, Sara Craig, issued a statement replying to Evers' proposal.

"Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' latest left-wing push isn't just out of touch, it's offensive to mothers. Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same. If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an 'inseminated person,' then our society is lost," Craig stated.

Scarlett Johnson, a Wisconsin Moms for Liberty Activist, accused the governor of attempting to "erase mothers."

Fox News Digital reported that Evers did not mention the language changes when introducing the bill. Instead, he touted other aspects of the budget, including the elimination of tax on tips and a freeze on property tax increases.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," on his first day in office "to recognize two sexes, male and female." It noted that the two sexes are "not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

Evers' office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.