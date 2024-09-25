Washington state governor is stockpiling thousands of abortion pills out of fear that Trump will be elected

The Democratic governor of Washington state says he is so afraid that former President Donald Trump might win the election that he is stockpiling tens of thousands of abortion pills.

Gov. Jay Inslee said in an interview with Reuters that the state would go to extraordinary lengths to make sure women could obtain abortion pills if Trump wins in November. Washington will order 30,000 doses of the mifepristone pill, enough to last about three years for Washington state residents.

“This is a long-term threat. Those who want to take away reproductive health for women, they’re not going to stop last week, this week or next week. It is a multi-decade effort," said Inslee.

He was referring to a Supreme Court decision in June that rejected a lawsuit seeking to ban mifepristone based on the argument that the Federal Drug Administration had improperly relaxed regulations to allow the pill to be mailed across the country.

The court did not rule on the merit of a ban on mifepristone but rather that the plaintiffs did not have the proper standing to sue in court.

"A plaintiff’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue," the ruling read.

Inslee said the state needed to take action in case the court decided against the drug later.

“The supreme court decision was not definitive in protecting mifepristone,” he explained.

Trump said previously that he would be open to asking the FDA to shut down approval of the pill, but his campaign later walked back the comments. He has proudly touted his role in assigning judges to the Supreme Court that led to the revocation of national abortion rights in the Roe v. Wade decision but does not support a national ban on abortion.

“You just can’t trust him when it comes to women’s reproductive health,” Inslee said of Trump.

Critics of the expanded availability of the pill say it is a threat to women's health without the supervision of medical professionals.

"Allowing unsupervised chemical abortions via telemedicine, without requiring timely access to medical care, will put women in grave danger," read a 2021 statement from March for Life, a pro-life group. "Data released in 2018 by the FDA shows thousands of adverse events caused by abortion pills, including 768 hospitalizations and 24 deaths since 2000. Chemical abortions should have more medical oversight not less."

