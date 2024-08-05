Intense police bodycam video captures shootout with suspect who's later charged with attempted murder of 2 officers

Intense bodycam video Milwaukee police released last week captures a July 17 shootout between cops and a suspect who was later charged with attempted murder of two officers, WISN-TV reported.

On July 16 — the day before the shootout — 22-year-old Jayuntae Gregory shot two family members in their home, hitting one victim eight times in the body and wounding the other victim two times in the chest, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported, citing a criminal complaint. The victims were hospitalized in critical condition, the paper said.

'Please don't kill [my] baby ... he shot my two cousins ... there he go.'

Police interviewed two of Gregory's brothers and his father, the paper said, adding that one of the brothers said Gregory fired a "Draco"-style rifle inside the house and that he suffered from mental health issues. The brother added to police that as Gregory ran out of the house, he told him he had "killed" the two family members, the Journal-Sentinel noted.

The criminal complaint included details about the next day's shootout at a gas station store located in the 4300 block of West Capitol Drive, the paper said. WISN said police received a call from the suspect's family reporting that he was at the location.

Gregory was inside the gas station store buying two bottles of water when officers arrived outside and encountered his father, who told officers, "Please don't kill [my] baby ... he shot my two cousins ... there he go," the Journal-Sentinel noted.

Officers shouted for Gregory to drop his bag and put his hands up, but instead he walked to the front door and asked, "Me?" the paper reported.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Gregory then retrieved the AK-47-type rifle from his backpack and took cover behind the store's merchandise, the Journal-Sentinel said.



Two officers entered the store and told Gregory to show his hands, but instead Gregory fired at the officers multiple times, prompting the officers to retreat, the paper said.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Gregory opened the door multiple times, the Journal-Sentinel reported.

Separate surveillance video outside the store shows the suspect just after the 10-minute mark appearing to exit the store and firing at officers.



The paper said officers shot Gregory when he attempted to run out of the store.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, WISN said.

Gregory was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of failure to comply with officers, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the paper reported.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 16 when a doctor's report on his competency to stand trial is scheduled to be returned, the Journal-Sentinel said.

The officers were placed on administrative duty, WISN said.

You can view police bodycam video of the incident below. The suspect appears to fire shots at officers inside the store just after the 1:35 mark; the suspect appears to fire shots at officers while making a break from the store's front door just after the 7:35 mark. Content warning: Language:



July 17th, 2024, Officer Involved Shooting - Video #1 youtu.be

The paper added that when Gregory was 17, he was arrested in connection with a 2019 armed robbery at a restaurant, and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to two years of prison and four years of extended supervision, the Journal-Sentinel reported, citing state court records.

