'Extremely intoxicated' teen shoots entire family dead, then calls 911 to confess to quadruple murder: Police

A New Mexico teen shot dead his entire family and then drunkenly dialed 911 to confess to the quadruple murder, according to local police.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a 911 call from 16-year-old Diego Leyva. The teen allegedly told the 911 dispatcher that he killed his entire family.

The New Mexico State Police Department said in a statement, "When deputies arrived, Diego walked out of the residence with his hands in the air and was extremely intoxicated."

Leyva reportedly was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies walked into the home and found Leonardo Leyva, 42, Adriana Bencomo, 35, Adrian Leyva, 16, and Alexander Leyva, 14, all dead from suspected gunshot wounds.

Police discovered a handgun on the kitchen table.

Leyva was taken to a nearby hospital for detox and then was booked into a juvenile justice center in Albuquerque around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Leyva has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Agents with the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Team have launched an investigation into the motive.

Bencomo, one of the victims, was an active volunteer firefighter with the Rio Communities Fire Department and had served for many years.

The Valencia County Fire Department released a statement on behalf of the Rio Communities Fire Department saying that "the Valencia County community experienced a tragic incident yesterday morning. New Mexico State Police has arrested and charged a suspect with the homicide of his family."

"Our brothers and sisters at Rio Communities Fire Department are shocked and saddened by this loss as expected," the statement also read. "We thank the community for its ongoing support, and more information will be put out when it becomes available."

A former teacher of the suspect said she was in complete disbelief in regard to the incident.

"I would never have thought that something like this would happen and that Diego would be capable of doing something like this," Vanessa LaGrange told the Guardian. "Everyone's in shock."

LaGrange said students are planning to wear black at school to mourn the victims.

