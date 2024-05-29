Intruder armed with knife — who likely missed 'The Untouchables' — runs right into gun-toting homeowner

It's appears a Texas home intruder may not have watched the iconic movie "The Untouchables" — which includes a warning of sorts to avoid bringing a knife to a gunfight — because this guy did just that Monday night in Taylor. The city is about 45 minutes northeast of Austin.

The Taylor Press said officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. call about a male with a knife attempting to enter a house in the 2300 block of Donna Drive. As officers were headed to the residence, the paper said the male had entered the house — and that the homeowner shot the male.



The Press reported that when police arrived, the suspect had exited the home and was lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Officers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Austin Sumpter of Thrall, the paper said.

Police found a large knife with a sheath featuring a “Hail Satan” inscription the suspect was carrying, the Press said, adding that the suspect was hospitalized; he's expected to survive.

The paper also reported that police obtained a warrant charging the suspect with burglary of a habitation with commission of felony, which will be served once the suspect is released from medical care.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters on the Press' story on Facebook seemed pleased with the outcome:

"I’m very thankful we live in a place where I can defend myself and property against people who feel they have any right to something that doesn’t belong to them!" one commenter wrote.

"Finally some good news for a change!" another commenter exclaimed.

"So glad the homeowners were armed & unharmed inside their home," another commenter said.

"He F’d around and found out," another commenter said, adding that "homeowners are tired of thieves! He got exactly what he deserves."

