Intruder with previous aggravated battery charges won't leave home's doorway, says homeowner has to shoot. Homeowner obliges.

An intruder with previous aggravated battery charges against him refused to leave the doorway of an Illinois home last week despite the homeowner's repeated requests.

When the intruder opened the home's storm door, he said the homeowner would have to shoot him.

With that, the homeowner fatally shot 31-year-old Jonathan J. Gagen, KDSK-TV reported, citing Collinsville police. Collinsville is about 20 minutes northeast of St. Louis.

What are the details?

Police responded to the 500 block of St. Louis Road just after 6 p.m. last Tuesday, the station said, adding that officers found a male lying wounded on the home's porch.

Officers gave him aid until a local EMS took over, but the male — identified a day later as Gagen — was pronounced dead at the scene, KDSK said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office — which took over the investigation because a family member of the homeowner is a part-time Collinsville police employee, the station said — determined that the homeowner asked Gagen leave the residence's front porch, but Gagen refused.

The homeowner feared for his safety and got a gun from inside the home while making "numerous" requests for Gagen to leave, KDSK noted.



The homeowner also told Gagen to not enter the home, but Gagen opened the storm door and said the homeowner would have to shoot him, the station reported, citing the sheriff's office.

With that, the homeowner fired one shot, KDSK said, adding that it struck Gagen in the chest.

Another resident called 911 immediately and requested police assistance, the station reported, adding that all residents at the home were cooperating with the investigation.

What else do we know about Gagen?

KDSK, citing the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, reported that there are two county cases involving Gagen with aggravated battery charges.

Gagen is accused in a 2020 case of grabbing a Granite City police officer's face and scratching his eyeball, the station said, adding that Gagen also is accused of fighting a private security officer at a hospital and causing the officer to fall and break his leg and ankle in June 2023.

KDSK reported that both cases were still pending last Wednesday, and there have been a number of pleadings and orders in both cases. The station added that Gagen had to complete a mental health court screening as part of a bond condition in September 2023.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!