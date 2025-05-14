Iran willing to sign nuclear deal with Trump if sanctions are lifted

A top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the country is open to a nuclear deal with President Donald Trump if he agrees to drop certain economic sanctions.

Ali Shamkhani told NBC News Wednesday that if the demands of the Iranian regime were met, Iran would be willing to end all nuclear weapons programs and dispose of its stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium.

'It’s still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations.'

Trump made his own demands of the regime known while speaking to leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

“I want to make a deal with Iran. I want to do something if possible. But for that to happen, they must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably cease pursuit of nuclear weapons,” he said.

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.

Shamkhani, a top political, military, and nuclear adviser in Iran, said they would also be willing to agree to limit enriching uranium to the lower levels for civilian use and allow international inspectors to supervise.

Shamkhani added. "It can lead to a better situation in the near future."

He went on to say the deal was possible, unless Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu uses his influence to derail the deal through lobbying in Washington, D.C.

Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images

“We’re going to make your region and the world a safer place," said Trump. "But if Iran’s leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive, maximum pressure.”

Nevertheless, Shamkhani complained that Trump had been too harsh in his acts against Iran.

“He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It’s all barbed wire,” he said.

