Mark Levin sounds alarm: Stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions before it’s too late

If a nuclear missile were fired at the United States right now, would we have the power to stop it? Mark Levin says the answer is a chilling no.

“We do have the technology to knock [missiles] out of the sky, but are we literally set in place to knock them out of the sky? The answer is no,” he says.

Given Iran’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons, America’s alarming lack of a robust defense system like Israel’s Iron Dome, and rising tensions in the Middle East, Levin argues that the United States ought to have a much stronger opinion about preventing Iran from building nuclear muscle.

He explains how currently Iran lacks a strong air force, navy, and robust ground-to-air missile systems. The country's resources are stretched thanks to funding groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

The weak state of Iran's government, which lacks popular support and relies on a “very powerful police state” to stay in power, makes Iran even more unstable but also more dangerous, as it pushes for nuclear weapons to gain power and prestige. Iran’s Persian people are often educated and pro-America, yet their regime’s iron fist drives this reckless nuclear ambition.

“Can you imagine if these Islamo-Nazis have nuclear weapons, and once they get one, they'll have 101; they'll have 1,001. There's no stopping them at that point. Then you cannot pre-emptively attack them,” Levin warns.

Despite recent claims that he and Israel are warmongers, Levin insists that war is what everyone hopes to avoid. He argues that Israel, being in the region, would use its own troops in any conflict, not drag U.S. soldiers into war.

“I’ve got grandkids and kids. You think I want to drag anybody into a war?” he asks.

Levin doubts Iran’s leaders, after years of investment, would abandon their nuclear program through negotiations, making the need to act now even more urgent. To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

