Islamic sports event tied to designated terrorist group prompts Gov. Abbott to put pressure on Texas school district

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is taking action in response to a public school district's alleged plan to use its facilities for an event sponsored by a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to a letter obtained by Blaze News.

The Islamic Games Houston 2026 is scheduled to be held in Cypress, Texas, in September or October, according to the event's website. The event will feature several competitive sports, including basketball, soccer, a charity run, track, and swimming.

'Texans expect immediate action to curb the spread of Islamic extremism, and public facilities funded by their tax dollars will not be utilized to benefit terrorist organizations.'

While the event webpage notes that the date and location of the games are still being determined, it features an aerial map of Sprague Middle School and Bridgeland High School, unified campuses in the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District. The map of the schools' properties indicates where attendees can enter, register, pray, grab food, and participate in the various sporting events.

According to an archived version of the Islamic Games Houston 2025, Bridgeland High School and Sprague Middle School hosted the games last year.

The website previously listed the Council on American-Islamic Relations' New Jersey chapter as a sponsor but has since removed the organization's logo. Abbott designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations in November. CAIR has pushed back against the governor's designation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Abbott's office sent a letter to the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District demanding it “immediately preserve all records and communications concerning this event.”

“You must confirm with my office within seven days of receiving this letter that any negotiations or agreements for this event have been terminated. If you fail to do so, I will direct the Texas Education Agency to immediately seize and uncover any communications direct employees may have regarding CAIR, any attempts to conceal CAIR’s involvement, and any agreements or financial statements related to the proposed event,” Abbott wrote.

He stated that he would also direct the Texas Education Agency to refer any of its findings to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for possible legal action.

In the letter to the school district, Abbott accused CAIR-NJ of praising "Hamas' slaughter of innocent civilians."

"You cannot invite such dangers through the front doors of our schools. In fact, state law requires public schools to prohibit illegal activities from taking place on school property. It is obvious, then, that you may not use taxpayer-funded public facilities to host events sponsored by a designated terror organization. To do so would violate your duty to taxpayers and the safety of students. Radical Islamic extremism is not welcome in Texas — and certainly not in our schools," Abbott wrote.

"Texans deserve immediate action to curb the spread of Islamic extremism, and public facilities funded by their tax dollars will not be utilized to host terrorist related groups,” he added.

The Islamic Games’ website also indicated that it was slated to host the 2026 Dallas event at a school within the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District on May 9 and 10. However, the district told Blaze News that the reservation for the facility "was still in negotiation review and not yet finalized."

"On January 19, GCISD was made aware that an organization listed as a sponsor of the Islamic Games in North Texas has been declared a Terrorist Organization by the Governor of Texas. Texas Government Code § 2252.152 states that, '[a] governmental entity may not enter into a governmental contract with a company identified as a foreign terrorist organization,'" Nicole Lyons, GCISD's executive director of communications, told Blaze News.

"Thus, GCISD provided notice that it is severing the negotiations for the use of District properties for the 2026 Islamic Games," Lyons added.

Abbott’s letter to CFISD noted that GCISD “rightfully” announced it had severed negotiations and encouraged CFISD to do the same.

A spokesperson with CAIR-NJ told Blaze News that its chapter "fully supports" the Islamic Games but noted that the group typically sponsors the events held in New Jersey.

"This one is outside of our state," the spokesperson stated.

The Islamic Games have upcoming events outside Texas, including in New Jersey, Ontario, Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan.

CFISD and the Islamic Games did not respond to a request for comment.

