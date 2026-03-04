Jury orders tarot-tossing influencer to pay $10 million in damages over TikTok videos on murder of Idaho students

An influencer on TikTok was ordered by a jury to pay millions to a professor she defamed by blaming her for the heinous 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students.

TikTok tarot reader Ashley Guillard from Texas got millions of views for posting videos wherein she falsely claimed University of Idaho assistant history professor Rebecca Scofield was romantically involved with one of the female students killed.

'You were making [dozens] of videos about me, someone you never met, you never talked to — someone you had no connection to.'

Guillard also said Scofield had ordered the murders.

Scofield said in a lawsuit filed in 2022 that she had never met any of the students and that the accusations had hurt her career and caused her mental anguish.

On Friday, a jury agreed and unanimously ordered the influencer to pay $10 million in damages. Of that, $7.5 million was portioned as punitive damages, while the rest was compensatory.

Guillard represented herself during the trial and related how she left her husband and got interested in tarot and numerology before teaching herself through YouTube videos how to read the cards. She also claimed that she had honed her psychic abilities by testing her predictions on reality television shows.

Scofield testified that the elaborate videos delved into her personal and professional life and felt "utterly terrifying" to her.

She also was able to confront Guillard when she was cross-examined by the defendant.

"You spoke lies into a camera about me and my husband," Scofield said to Guillard. "You were making [dozens] of videos about me, someone you never met, you never talked to — someone you had no connection to. I don't know how anyone could not feel threatened by that level of interest from someone they had never met."

Guillard tried to defend her claims against Scofield during the court case, but the jury remained unpersuaded. She previously said she was eager to present her evidence to the court.

"I am actually gleaming with excitement," she said at the time. "I'm going to immediately start planning because I cannot wait to present my ideas in court regarding Rebecca Scofield and her role in the murder of the four University of Idaho students."

Police arrested Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30, 2022, and charged him with the murders after allegedly finding his DNA on the weapon. In July 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty in order to avoid the death penalty.

