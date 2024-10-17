Israel confirms elimination of top Hamas leader who masterminded Oct. 7 terror attack

The Israeli government confirmed Thursday that it had killed the head of the Hamas terror group who masterminded the horrific attack on Oct. 7.

The remains of Yahya Sinwar were spotted in the rubble of a building toppled by a tank strike in the Gaza city of Rafa, according to sources cited by CNN. The terrorist was killed during a "routine operation" of the Israeli Defense Forces. An Israeli police spokesperson said that Sinwar's identity was confirmed through DNA testing as well as dental records.

'At his direction, Hamas terrorists murdered Israelis, Americans, and citizens of more than 30 countries. They kidnapped and held hostage infants, elderly, and other civilians.'

His death was confirmed by a message from the IDF on the X platform.

"Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar," it read.

The death of Sinwar will be consequential for negotiations to free hostages still being held by Hamas as well as the greater war by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. would "redouble" its efforts to end the war in Gaza.

“At his direction, Hamas terrorists murdered Israelis, Americans, and citizens of more than 30 countries," said Blinken. "They kidnapped and held hostage infants, elderly, and other civilians. His decision to launch the October 7th terror attacks unleashed catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza, who have now endured the horrors of more than a year of war."

“This is a good day for Israel, for the United States and for the world,” said President Joe Biden in a written statement before calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Vice President Kamala Harris (D) said that the "entire world" was better off without Sinwar in a statement that called for the war to end.

“This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza, and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination," she said. "And it is time for the day after the war to begin without Hamas in power."

The terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, took the lives of about 1,200 people and injured over 8,700 others, according to Israeli officials. Israel responded with a military invasion on the Gaza Strip to eliminate the threat from the terror group.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!