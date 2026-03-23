Israel launches strikes on Iran as Trump calls for de-escalation

While President Donald Trump tries to navigate high-stakes peace talks with Iran, Israel appears to have gone rogue.

Trump announced Monday morning that he would temporarily postpone strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure while the two powers continue peace talks. Trump categorized the negotiations as productive, saying they were a "great start for Iran to build itself back."

This is not the first time Israel has launched strikes while the United States was mediating peace talks.

"We have had very, very strong talks," Trump said. "We will see where they lead."

Trump also said the negotiations would positively impact countries in the region, including Israel. Despite Trump's attempts to find an off-ramp, Israel has continued conducting military ambitions in the region.

RELATED: 'TOTAL RESOLUTION': Trump orders temporary suspension amid Iran peace talks

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mere minutes after Trump announced he ordered the Department of War to postpone strikes, Israel announced that it had launched a military campaign targeting Iran's infrastructure.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed they struck several "Iranian terror regime headquarters" in Tehran as well as key military manufacturing facilities.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that they were aware of mediation efforts by several countries but that they were surprised by Trump's remarks Monday, saying they "did not know things were moving that fast."

When reached for comment about whether Trump had foreknowledge of the strikes, the White House directed Blaze News to Trump's remarks to a press gaggle on Monday morning. The Department of War did not respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time Israel has launched strikes while the United States was mediating peace talks.

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Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Most recently, Israel struck Iranian power plants that prompted a series of retaliatory strikes that hit Qatari LNG gas fields last week. Trump took to Truth Social to claim that the United States had no foreknowledge of the Israeli strikes that led to military action against another American ally.

Additionally, Trump made Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologize to the Qatari prime minister in a trilateral phone call last September after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar, threatening ongoing peace talks.

Trump similarly claimed that Netanyahu approved the strikes without American foreknowledge, criticizing Israel for "unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace."

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