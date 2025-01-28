J6 defendant shot, killed by law enforcement days after Trump pardoned him

An Indiana man was shot and killed by a member of law enforcement just days after President Donald Trump pardoned his conviction related to the melee at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, 42-year-old Matthew Huttle of Hobart was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy of Jasper County, located in the northwestern part of Indiana less than an hour south of Gary. The reason for the traffic stop is unclear, but it seems that tensions escalated quickly when the deputy attempted to place Huttle under arrest.

"The suspect resisted," a statement from the Indiana State Police said, and "an altercation took place between the suspect and the officer."

At some point, the deputy drew and fired his service weapon, "fatally wounding the suspect."

ISP, which took over the investigation at the request of Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson, further claimed that Huttle had a firearm in his possession during the traffic stop.

The deputy has since been placed on paid administrative leave according to department protocol, Williamson said. The sheriff also said that he will release the deputy's name once ISP authorizes him to do so.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased, as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle," Sheriff Williamson said.

In 2023, Matthew Huttle pled guilty to a single misdemeanor count related to entering a restricted building.

Huttle and his uncle Dale Huttle both traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the January 6, 2021, rally in support of President Trump, who was then finishing his first term.

Matthew Huttle was not necessarily political and was no "true believer" in the cause, according to his defense attorney, Andrew Hemmer. Nevertheless, Matthew was arrested in November 2022 after investigators claimed he entered the Capitol building, walked along several hallways and the Crypt, and paid a visit to "multiple" offices.

In 2023, Matthew Huttle pled guilty to a single misdemeanor count related to entering a restricted building. He was sentenced to six months in federal prison plus a year of supervised release.

His uncle Dale faced more serious charges after investigators accused him of assaulting police officers. An archived version of a DOJ statement of facts includes images showing Dale Huttle carrying an American flag tied to a flagpole and tussling with cops over the flagpole.

Dale Huttle later gave statements that indicated he had no remorse for his actions that day. "I’m not ashamed of being there. It was our duty as patriots," he said during a news interview, according to a DOJ press release. "I put myself on the line to defend the country. And I have, I have no regrets. I will not say I’m sorry."

Dale Huttle eventually agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 months in prison plus two years of supervised release.

Dale and Matthew Huttle were among the 1,500 January 6 defendants who received a pardon from President Trump after he took office last week for the second time in eight years. It is unclear whether either of them was still serving any part of his sentence, though it seems likely in Dale's case.

Matthew Huttle also served time for a previous traffic-related conviction, according to the New York Post.

