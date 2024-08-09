'We'll be back': Jack Black says band Tenacious D 'needs a break' but will eventually return when the time is right

Actor and musician Jack Black vowed that his band Tenacious D will eventually return from hiatus despite canceling their tour over remarks about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

During a tour stop in Sydney, Australia, bandmate Kyle Gass was performing alongside Black when Gass was asked to make a birthday wish. Surprisingly, Gass said, "Don't miss Trump next time," referring to Trump nearly being shot in the head by a sniper just two days earlier.

The next day, Black announced that future creative plans with the band would be put on hold, and the remainder of the tour would be canceled.

Black spoke about the band's status with Variety at the premiere of the movie "Borderlands."

"We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime," Black said about the future of the group. "And we'll be back," he added.



When asked if he had spoken to Gass since the tour was canceled, the actor replied "Yeah, we're friends. That hasn't changed. These things take time sometimes. ... And we'll be back when it feels right."

'I love Tenacious D. It's probably my favorite job, if you can call it that.'

Black posted a statement on Instagram after the tour was canceled that he was "blindsided" by Gass' remarks and would "never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

Gass, in a since-deleted post of his own, said that his "improvised" line was "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."

"I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused," Gass added.



Despite his apology, Gass was later dropped by his talent agency over the incident, according to the Daily Mail.

At the "Borderlands" premiere, Black showed off the magical guitar pick from his groundbreaking musical comedy film "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny."

The album and movie became cult classics as Black was becoming a Hollywood staple in comedy films.

"Look what I wore today: I wore the Pick of Destiny," Black said on the red carpet. "I love Tenacious D. It's probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It's a work of art, it's my baby."



Tenacious D's last studio album, "Post-Apocalypto," was released in 2018.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!