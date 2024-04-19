Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner announces he won't run for re-election

Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner of Kansas, who has been serving as a House lawmaker since early 2021, has announced that he will not seek re-election this year.

"I will proudly serve the remainder of the 118th Congress, but after much prayer and consideration, I will not seek reelection this Fall. The people of Kansas who elected me to serve in the United States House of Representatives have given me the professional honor of my life, but it is time to pursue other opportunities and have the benefit of spending more time with my family," the congressman said in a statement.

"Suzanne and I are the proud parents of four young children, and for us the busy schedule of serving in and running for Congress has taken a toll. The unrepeatable season of life we are in, where our kids are still young and at home, is something I want to be more present for," he explained.

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida suggested that the Congress should become more "family friendly," tweeting, "@RepLaTurner sits on committee with me. We will be losing a good member of House Oversight. I think this also speaks to the nature of Congress... it's not exactly family friendly. That should change."

While some House Republicans, including Luna, voted against passage of two government appropriations packages last month, LaTurner was one of the GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of passing both packages.

"While I will not be a candidate in 2024 or the state elections in 2026, I am hopeful that in another season of life, with new experiences and perspectives, I can contribute in some small way and advocate for the issues I care most about," LaTurner said in his statement.

