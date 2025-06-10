'True or false?!' NFL player demands answers after priest is accused of viewing occult-themed porn on parish computer

NFL player Jake McQuaide stood up during a church service and demanded answers following accusations that a priest looked at pornography on a parish computer.

Local reports said a whistleblower came forward with troubling allegations about a laptop "located in the parish office operated by a priest."

A churchgoer from Our Lady of the Visitation in Green Township, Ohio, told WKEF-TV that the whistleblower sent him and his wife "disturbing images" in March that came directly from the laptop.

'Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography?'

Thumbnails to "porn sites" and "links to virtual reality role-playing sites involving sexual assault, rape, and occult themes" were found on the laptop, according to parishioner Todd Zureick, who filed a formal complaint with the archdiocese in April.

The accusations prompted a visit to Our Lady of the Visitation from Jason Williams, chancellor of the Cincinnati Archdiocese. During Mass on Saturday, Williams read a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey regarding investigations into the claims.

"Several concerns have been brought to the attention of the archdiocese. These have been investigated, and no wrongdoing — either criminally or ecclesiastically — has been substantiated. … Consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature," the letter stated.

It was at that point that former Miami Dolphins player McQuaide spoke up, and the moment was captured on video during the church's livestream.

RELATED: The FBI was completely correct to keep an eye on Catholics

"Please take a second. We want to put these rumors to rest. Can you answer this for me … fact or fiction?" McQuaide is heard saying on video.

"This is not the time for this," Williams appeared to reply from the alter.

"I'm sorry, sir, this is the time and the place. I will stand up,” McQuaide insisted. "Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography? … True or false?!"

Unsatisfied with the chancellor, and as other parishioners approached him, McQuaide persisted.

"You can look at pornography at your house, but you cannot do it here."

The football player claimed he had seen the images in question and felt it was indeed the time to raise the issue.

By this point, police who were already at the parish approached the two-time Pro Bowl player. One officer grabbed McQuaide by the wrist and took him down the aisle.

Blaze News reached out to Green Township Police to learn why they were there in the first place.

RELATED: How Joe Rogan dismantled the Big Bang with one sentence — and made atheists squirm

Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Officers were present at the service at the request of the church," Captain Mitch Hill told Blaze News.

Officers were there for "general security," Hill continued, adding that church operators were "concerned about disruptions."

Furthermore, WKEF reported that officers were hired by the church to handle disruptions that were "anticipated."

Regarding whether or not McQuaide was trespassed or barred from the property, Hill explained to Blaze News that the football player "was not charged with a crime" and the removal was "temporary and the church permitted him to return."

Allegations against the priest have not affected his standing in the church; the archdiocese said he is still "in good standing" with no investigations being conducted. According to the letter, the priest in question will soon go on a "previously planned sabbatical" beginning in July.

As for possible crimes, Green Township police told WCPO-TV that they were "not provided any complaints from parishioners."

Captain Hill added that "absent an aggravating factor," viewing pornography in and of itself would not be considered illegal, nor would it be cause for a criminal investigation.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati told WKEF the priest "did not use a parish-owned computer to view pornography."

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!