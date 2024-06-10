James Carville finally admits his true feelings about Joe Biden's re-election campaign: 'That's where I am'

Democratic strategist James Carville has finally admitted that he didn't want President Joe Biden to run for re-election.

For months, Carville has warned the Democratic Party may lose to Donald Trump in November. Not only has Carville said that his party needs to "wake the f*** up" because Biden is a weak candidate, but he believes the far-left exerts an unreasonable amount of influence on the party, which has caused Democratic leaders to focus on the wrong issues.

'I've got to live in the world that I’ve got to live in, not the world I wanted to live in.'

On Sunday, Carville's criticism reached a climax.

In a radio interview on WABC's "The Cats Roundtable," Carville revealed that he didn't want Biden to run for president this year.

"We have a choice to make in November. It isn't the choice I was crazy about," Carville said. "I thought that President Biden should not run for re-election. But he did — it's him and Trump — and that's where I am."

His opposition to Biden's decision aside, Carville revealed that he is supporting Biden's campaign against Trump "1,000%" and will vote for Biden on Election Day.





To bolster his position that Biden should not have run for re-election, Carville said "the under-appreciated thing about the current state of the Democratic Party" is a deep bench of talent.

Specifically, Carville listed: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D).

"There's so much talent, and a lot of it is young and vigorous and energetic," he said. "I thought that President Biden should consider not running for the election, but that's not the choice that he made. I've got to live in the world that I’ve got to live in, not the world I wanted to live in."

Still, Carville is embracing this world.

Last week, Carville argued that media outlets have a duty to become activists for Biden's campaign, advising they bias coverage to hurt Trump because the "Constitution is in peril."

"I don't have anything against slanted coverage. I really don't," Carville said. "I would have something against it at most other times in American history, but not right now. F*** your objectivity. The real objectivity in this country right now is we're either going to have a Constitution or we're not."

