'They f***ed him up': James Carville bemoans Biden's capture by radical leftists and alienation of the center

Democratic strategist James Carville, like others in his party, has grown increasingly worried about President Joe Biden's re-electability.

In March, the 79-year-old partisan said that when looking at Biden's approval rating, "It's like walking in on your grandma naked. You can't get the image out of your mind."

At the time, Biden's approval rating was 40% and his disapproval rating was 55%. Things have not improved for the geriatric president.

While the latest national Emerson College poll has Biden's disapproval rating sitting marginally better at 52%, his approval rating has slipped to 37%. The RealClear Polling average has Biden's disapproval rating at 56.3% and his approval rating south of 40%.

Carville, who previously advised failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and managed Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign, told the New York Times in March that Biden was hemorrhaging black voters, black men in particular, and suggested "preachy females" dominating the culture of the Democratic Party were partly to blame.

On the Thursday episode of his podcast "Politics War Room," Carville assessed some of the strategic troubles Democrats face going into the 2024 election, including their inability to identify and align around an effective line of attack on Trump.

He suggested that another problem — a problem that may account for Biden's lackluster performance in the polls, which now show him trailing former President Donald Trump nationally as well as in critical swing states — is the White House's leftward lurch.

'They can't even win in deep-blue areas and they come into conflict with loosely aligned voters that we have to have.'

"If I had one question I'd love for the Biden White House to answer: 'Why are they so afraid of the left?'" said Carville, "I mean they f*** them up on immigration policy. They can't even win in deep-blue areas, and they come into conflict with loosely aligned voters that we have to have. They have very little connection to black America at all. Yet, they proportionally punch way above their weight."

While admitting he did not understand the trend, Carville noted, "There's got to be a reason for it. I just don't see why people even fear these people. I really don't. And they're just a drag on everything. But one day, someone will explain it to me."

Extra to being dragged down by fellow radicals, Carville has elsewhere suggested Biden is tanking in the polls on account of his decrepitude.

Carville told former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki Monday, "The age issue is suffocating him, and he needs to bring up that he's only four years older than Trump."

The Daily Caller highlighted that Carville is not the only Democrat to have expressed concerns over Biden's chances in recent days.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight recently noted, "Usually when you are behind in an election, and Biden is behind right now in a very large majority of swing-state polls, you want more uncertainty, you want more variance, meaning that you should want more debates because they add volatility to the election and instead Biden wants fewer. That to me is a really, really, really, really bad sign for his campaign."

Silver followed up with an X post noting, "If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside. It's not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It's an important election, obviously. It shouldn't be taboo to talk about."

