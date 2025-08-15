VIDEO: LA Mayor Karen Bass has deranged meltdown over ICE operation near Newsom's anti-Trump presser

Democrats expressed outrage and dismay when federal immigration officers performed an operation near a press conference Thursday where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom (Calif.) berated the Trump administration.

Among those was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who suggested that President Donald Trump intentionally ordered the action in order to intimidate and threaten California officials who opposed his policies. Newsom had called on Democratic-led states to redistrict in response to a similar proposal by Texas Republicans.

'That is unbelievably disrespectful. It's a provocative act! They're talking about disorder in Los Angeles, and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now.'

Bass went into a long rant in front of television news cameras, where she accused the feds of "staging a stunt" at the same time as Newsom's event.

"This is a complete provocation! This has nothing to do with safety! In fact, this is the exact opposite of keeping our city safe! We do not need them here, and they have no business to come here and provoke this!" said Bass.

She went on to suggest that it was improper for immigration officials to perform operations in front of an "iconic" museum in Los Angeles.

"There is no way this was a coincidence. This was widely publicized that the governor and many of our other elected officials were having a press conference here to talk about redistricting, and they decided they were going to come and thumb their nose in front of the governor's face," she continued.

"Why would you do that? That is unbelievably disrespectful. It's a provocative act!" Bass said. "They're talking about disorder in Los Angeles, and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now. This is just completely unacceptable!"

A reporter told Bass that a federal commander had said the operation was a result of a routine patrol, but she completely rejected the notion.

"This is about causing trouble in our city," Bass replied.

RELATED: Los Angeles Mayor Bass sues Trump admin to protect illegal aliens from mass deportations

Bass went on to accuse the Trump administration of violating a recent court order from the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court that restricted "roving patrol" operations that may target people based on their appearance, where they work, and whether they speak Spanish.

"We're going to use every tool in our toolbox to make sure that we do everything we can to keep Angelenos safe," she continued. "But I will tell you that that is a very difficult charge for me to fulfill when the government itself violates the law. Here we are as Angelenos needing to protect ourselves from our own federal government."

In response to the mayor's meltdown, acting U.S. Attorney for Central California Bill Essayli fired back a response defending the operation.

"The mayor and other California officials are under the false impression that they are an actual sanctuary from federal law," he wrote on social media. "No person or state is above the law. Federal agents will operate anywhere and anytime within the United States."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!